Each year, members of The Community Foundation’s Youth in Philanthropy program award a $10,000 grant to a promising and impactful nonprofit that supports youth, involves youth in its implementation or is led by young people.

YIP is designed by and for our community’s youth, and it provides regional youth with the decision-making power and funding to address key youth issues in our community. Each year, YIP teaches area teenagers the importance of giving and serving, encourages youth involvement in philanthropy, and provides ways for local young people to act on issues that are important to them.

Last year, the 39 high school student members of Youth in Philanthropy awarded $10,000 to Open Hand of Fredericksburg for its project “Gaining Respect and Determination (GRAD) Job Program.”

Grant applications are due July 10. For grant application forms and more information on the Youth in Philanthropy program, visit cfrrr.org/who-we-are/youth-in-philanthropy.