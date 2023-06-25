Eighth graders Cami Asensios and Juliette Montas and sixth grader Sofi Asencios of Fredericksburg were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter at Grymes Memorial School.

Lydia Minnifield will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. Lydia was nominated to attend the forum by her seventh grade teacher at Spotsylvania Middle School.