The Friends of Dragon Run summer paddle season begins Wednesday. Seats are still available but are filling fast.

Paddle trips will be held every day until July 30. Although the summer paddle season is short, the Dragon is spectacular in the summer. The channels are lush with smart weed and arrow arum. Pickerel weed, swamp roses, cardinal flowers and iris are some of the summer flowers. And, the prothonotary warblers haven’t left yet for their southern migration.

Paddle guests are provided with a kayak, personal flotation device and paddle. A crew of volunteers assists guests through beaver dams and along the course of the journey. A nature guide accompanies the guests to point out flora and fauna and to answer questions.

Visit dragonrun.org for more information and to sign up.