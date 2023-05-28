Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Virginia’s Farm Market Fresh, also known as the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, helps eligible older adults get fresh produce and supports local farmers and farmers’ markets.

The program offers coupons to low-income residents aged 60 or older, which can be exchanged with authorized farmers for fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and fresh-cut herbs at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Eligible participants will receive $50 worth of coupons to use between June 1 and Nov. 18.

Income eligibility was raised in 2023 from the current 150% of the federal poverty level to 185%, which has the potential to reach 70,000 more eligible individuals. This equates to a monthly income at or below $2,248 for one person or $3,040 for two people.

Applications will be taken Tuesdays, 1–3 p.m., and Thursdays, 9–11 a.m., at your local Area Agency on Aging, Healthy Generations, at 460 Lendall Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Vouchers will be available immediately upon qualifying. Participation is limited, and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, visit FarmMarketFresh.org.