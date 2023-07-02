Commander Ashley Gurley of the Sgt. Nicholas C. Mason Memorial Post 12202, Veterans of Foreign Wars, presented a $1,000 scholarship to Alina Puentes, a 2023 graduate of King George High School. Post 12202 recognized Alina for her active participation in the Naval JROTC Program, outstanding academic performance (4.02 GPA), demonstrated leadership qualities, support to the local community, and participation in school athletic and extracurricular activities. Alina will attend Converse University, where she will major in philosophy, psychology and pre-law while also taking Army ROTC classes at Wofford College. Additionally, she plans to attend law school and serve as an officer in the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps.