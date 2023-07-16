Soundwaves Chorale, a new vocal ensemble based in Colonial Beach, presented its inaugural performances recently at Colonial Beach Baptist Church and St. Mary's Episcopal Church.

Under the guidance of artistic director Benjamin Swanson, Soundwaves Chorale delivered a captivating concert titled "Songs of a Nation." The repertoire showcased American patriotic music, spirituals, folk songs and enchanting musical theater pieces, accompanied by collaborative pianist David Kim and flutist Arlene McKenzie. Local artists Barbara Anthony, Kimberly Fischer, Rebecca Anderson Hunt, Benjamin Swanson and Tommy Feltner provided paintings to enhance the performances.

Soundwaves Chorale invites new singers aged 16 and above, regardless of prior experience, to join. Enrollment for the upcoming semester is open through Aug. 30 at studioswanson.com/choir.

Choir Taster Sessions will be held July 20 and 27, 6–8 p.m., at Colonial Beach Baptist Church. These sessions will also kick off the choir's holiday concert series scheduled for Dec. 15–17, with a special Christmas in July theme.