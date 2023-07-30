Mya Prien joined teens from Ohio and West Virginia to convene the Youth Leadership Association’s Leadership Summit, June 18–24, at YLA Camp Horseshoe in Tucker County, West Virginia. Prien attends Courtland High School in Spotsylvania County. YLA prepares youth for more effective civic responsibility. Programs are open to every school, home school, community and youth organization. For more information or to get involved, call 304/478-2481; or visit ylaleads.org.
Spotsylvania County teen at Youth Leadership Association’s Leadership Summit
