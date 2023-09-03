Stafford County will host its annual 9/11 ceremony to help remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in trying to help the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack and remember the civilian lives lost. Speakers will include Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Pamela Yeung, Garrisonville District, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello and Sheriff David Decatur from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The ceremony will take place near the entrance to the George L. Gordon Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.