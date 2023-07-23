Four student competitors and their teacher from Stafford High School attended the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in June.

Matthew Meyer placed fourth of 44 competitors in Architectural Drafting. His project was to create the design and construction drawings of an auxiliary dwelling unit for an existing home given a list of client specifications and preliminary sketches.

Joshua Goldsmith placed fourth of 44 competitors in Technical Drafting. His project was to create the 3D CAD models and 2D drawing views of the individual parts and assembly of a heavy-duty pipe cutter.

The team of Enrique Torres–Martinez and Tristen Schönteich placed 14th of 30 teams in Additive Manufacturing (3D printing). They completed two projects which they designed and 3D-printed: a claw type gripper assembly which could pick up and move three objects, and a custom signet ring.

Meyer and Goldsmith earned Skill Point Certificates for scoring 75% of their possible total points.

Instructor Bobby Jett accompanied his students to the conference.