The Discover Stafford Museum & Cultural Center and Rotary clubs of North Stafford and Stafford will host the third annual Via Colori Stafford on Sept. 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The rain date is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Held this year at the Stafford Regional Airport, Via Colori is a free, all-ages event that attracts thousands of visitors from Stafford County and beyond.

Dozens of volunteer artists will create large-scale pastel artworks directly on the pavement. Each artist square is sponsored by a business, organization or family with event proceeds benefiting Discover Stafford and Rotary projects in our community. This year’s event will support educational, cultural and leadership initiatives in Stafford County Public Schools. Live entertainment, nonprofit vendors, food vendors and a children’s activity area will enhance the experience.

Volunteers are needed to help set up, run and take down the event between Friday and Sept. 24. Individuals or groups interested in volunteering may sign up at vcstafford.com or email viacolorivolunteer@gmail.com for questions or additional information.

The Discover Stafford Museum & Cultural Center’s mission is to collect, preserve, interpret and promote the diverse history of Stafford County in order to build an understanding of our past and its connection with the present. As part of its operating plan, the museum established Via Colori Stafford as a celebration of culture that has become an annual signature fundraising event and family-oriented gathering for the county.