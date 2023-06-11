Ensign Jayla Darby, a native of Stafford County, joined the Navy five years ago and serves as an operations intelligence division officer aboard USS Shoup.

“I joined the Navy because my dad and two brothers are in the Navy,” said Darby. “I kind of grew up in the Navy, and I’m continuing the family legacy.”

Growing up in Stafford, Darby attended Brooke Point High School and graduated in 2018.

Today, Darby relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Stafford to succeed in the military.

“I learned in Stafford to be flexible and adaptable to different cultures and to be versatile,” said Darby.

Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments. A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.

Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

Darby serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“I am proud of making it here, making an impact and being able to lead sailors,” said Darby.

As Darby and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means providing a good example to younger sailors and giving them motivation to reach for higher things,” said Darby.

Darby is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my dad, Capt. Jason Darby,” added Darby. “He provided structure, pushed me to succeed in every aspect and broadened my horizons.”