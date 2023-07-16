The Stafford Rotary Club installed new officers for the 2023–24 year at its installation of officers banquet on June 28, at Paradise Diner in Stafford County.

The new board of directors and officers include James Larounis, president; Dylan Oakes, secretary; Michael Smith, treasurer; Jake Almborg, bookkeeper; Shekela Hutchinson, president-elect; Jack Poland, sergeant-at-arms; and Cherice Taylor, immediate past president.

The club awarded its Rotarian of the Year award to James Larounis and its Service Above Self Award to Dylan Oakes.

The Stafford Rotary Club meets every Wednesday, except the last Wednesday of the month, at noon at Paradise Diner. New members are welcome.