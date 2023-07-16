Stafford County Public Schools was among 24 school divisions awarded a $125,000 Career and Technical Education Skilled Trades Grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The one-time funds will be used to implement a plumbing and HVAC program at Stafford High School.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in CTE programming and thank VDOE and 2022 General Assembly for their commitment to ensuring every child is prepared for life after high school,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Thomas W. Taylor. “We are appreciative of this grant, which allows us to expand programming that provides robust, real-world, meaningful classroom experiences for every student.”

Stafford Schools currently provides more than 125 courses in areas such as agriculture, business, information technology, family and consumer sciences, health and medical sciences, marketing, technology/engineering, masonry, electricity, and other trade and industrial education. These courses offer students the opportunity to earn industry-based certifications through national/industry assessments and/or licensure exams. Each CTE program is supported by co-curricular student organizations that enhance the learning experience.

“Plumbing and HVAC certainly are in-demand fields right now. We are truly providing students with credentials and licenses that allow them to enter directly into high-skill, high-wage, in-demand careers upon graduation,” said David Eshelman, assistant director of Career and Technical Education. “This is important, because we want every student to leave high school feeling empowered to move on to the next phase of their life no matter which direction they choose—employment, enlistment or further education.”

To learn more about Stafford Schools Career and Technical Education opportunities, visit staffordschools.net/cte.