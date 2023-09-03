Stafford County Public Schools recognized the accomplishments of students from all five high schools who earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing throughout their K–12 school journey,” said Superintendent Thomas W. Taylor. “We provide students with academics and opportunities that will prepare them to excel in any career path they choose. Receiving this honor reinforces our students will be an asset for the future of Stafford County.”

The criteria for eligible students include a GPA of 3.5 or higher; a PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment score within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams in ninth and 10th grade; and attendance at school in a rural area or small town, or identification as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.

A National African American Recognition Award was awarded to Elise Agyemang, Felix Bassong, Hannah–Evette Burruss, Joellaine Duku, Cyria Pearson, Autumn Prysock and Olivia Schweiter of Brooke Point High School; Aolani Brooks, Rasheedat Gidado, Ryan King, Anabel Nyinaku and Jordyn Samuels of Colonial Forge High School; Tamia Abbott, Kharisma Enitan and Kayla Miller of Mountain View High School; Kaylen Akpan, Barry Awuah–Brobbey, Myla Davis, Gabrielle King and Isaiah Rhoe of North Stafford High School; and Akorfa Ackuayi, Zareyah Buffington and Richard Oti of Stafford High School.

A National Hispanic Recognition Award was awarded to Sara Acevedo–Bonilla of Brooke Point; Michael Belfer Jr., Josue Blanco, Kiefer Juliano, Richard Kleen, Isabella Santiago and Grace Schuerch–Carrabis of Colonial Forge; Isabella Assefa, Alison Carballo, Sophia Garcia, Rosemary Henriquez, Colten Hernandez, Jeremiah Hernandez, Eder Lovo–Franco, Isabel Nunez and Vito Torres of Mountain View; Michael Farace, Alexander Fortiz, Andrea Loza Vargas, Mayte Vasquez Acosta and Sophia Villa of North Stafford; and Anelis Ortiz–Lugo and Sylvia Robles of Stafford.

A National Rural and Small Town Award was awarded to Nicholas Bull, Adrian Ceja, Emma Clark and Sarah Jung of Brooke Point; Rachel Basoah–Sarfo, Fady Bishay, Benjamin Carter, Angelene Daganzo, Elvin Fragata, Kelly Grady, Paulina Ilina, Nicole Janicki, Grace Jochum, Gabriella Kang, Amber Livingston, Nathan MacGavin, Charles McDaniel, Belinda Nyame, Abena Opoku, Dylan Padilla–Castillo, Victoria Phinizy, Daniel Rincon, Aiden Rong, Isabella Santiago, Grace Schuerch–Carrabis, Katherine Shoaf, Maya Thomas and Charlotte Vorder Bruegge of Colonial Forge; and Mercedes Benz–Bushling, Emma Flynn, Evan Hall, Kaylee Kirk, Patrick Mcosker, Justin Murray, Grace Navangul, Darby Redman, Sylvia Robles, Isabelle Sipe, Jackson Smith, Hope Trimble, Jonas Turman and Cassandra Urann of Stafford.

A National Indigenous Award was awarded to Victoria Phinizy of Colonial Forge.