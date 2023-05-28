Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Stafford County Public Schools recognized and announced its 2022–23 Staff of the Year in instructional and service positions at a ceremony held in their honor on May 2.

During the ceremony, division-wide recipients were announced from 112 finalists across all schools and departments in the school division.

“The staff recognized during our Gold Star Gala demonstrate the very best of Stafford Schools. They work with impressive resiliency and determination to support our students every day,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor. “Stafford is a great place to live, work and learn because these educators, staff members and administrators continually inspire and empower every student to excel. I am tremendously proud of Team Stafford and congratulate all of our finalists.”

The evening included the introduction of a new recognition award for school resource officers. The partnership between the school division and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office ensures schools are providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for students, staff and visitors.

“Safety is our number one priority for Stafford County Public Schools. Recognizing the role of the SRO alongside our staff was overdue,” said Dr. Taylor. “We are continually appreciative of our partnership with law enforcement and thank Sheriff Decatur and his entire team for their tireless work in keeping Stafford safe.”

Division-wide Staff of the Year included:

Allen Hicks, Principal of the Year, Stafford High

Alissa Fraser, Assistant Principal of the Year, Hartwood Elementary

Katrina Palyo, Counselor of the Year, Brooke Point High

Jennifer “Jenni” McCall, Teacher of the Year, North Stafford High

Avery Tully, First Class Teacher of the Year, Stafford Middle

Sharon “Shari” Miller, Administrative Support Service Employee of the Year, Edward E. Drew Middle

Cathleen Fillis, Instructional Support Service Employee of the Year, Widewater Elementary

Carmen Rugg, Professional and Technical Support Service Employee of the Year, Hampton Oaks Elementary

Michael Heflin, Service Support Service Employee of the Year, H.H. Poole Middle

Cassandra Wickline, Bandy Service Employee of the Year, Technology

Deputy Glenn Lum, School Resource Officer of the Year, based at Colonial Forge High