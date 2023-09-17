Members of American Legion Post 247 and VFW Post 7728 lay a wreath at the newly designed 9/11 memorial at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club. It hosted the Sumerduck Community 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony which included patriotic songs from the Liberty High School choir, presentation of colors by the school JROTC, a 9/11 timeline and guest speakers. The Ruritans recently created a new 9/11 memorial in the shape of a pentagon with various colored roses representing those who died, first-responders and military forces.