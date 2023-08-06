Howard Rudat, a candidate for the Rock Hill District supervisor position, recently attended a meeting of the North Stafford Rotary Club. Rudat is a veteran with a great deal of experience in local governments. He is pictured with Andrea Hornung, president of the club.
Supervisor candidate visits North Stafford Rotary
