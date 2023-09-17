The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team invited all Northern Virginia BSA Scouting units to a special Scout Night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Scouting families were offered discounted tickets, and some packages included food and a commemorative patch. Brian Lehman, FredNats ticket sales account executive, and Wendy Latella, a local Scout leader, coordinated the event.

More than 500 tickets were sold to Scouts from Fredericksburg, Locust Grove, Springfield, Woodbridge, Alexandria, Dahlgren, Dumfries, and King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Cub Scout Packs 22, 26, 28, 38, 46, 57, 199, 320, 802, 907, 1373, 1777 and 2220 and Scouts BSA Troops 165, 197, 218, 317, 1777 and 1889 were represented.

All attending Scouts and Scout leaders paraded from near the home outfield bullpen, around the warning track to behind home plate before the game. Scouts also had the opportunity to camp in the outfield after the game and watch a movie, but this was rescheduled when a thunderstorm ended the evening early.

Pre-game highlights included first pitch honors for a local Aquia District Scout leader, Richard Haas, affectionately known in the National Capital Area Council as The Ancient One, or TAO for short, and not just because this WWII Navy veteran is 96, but because he’s been continuously Scouting for more than 86 years. TAO shook the hand of Scouting’s founder, Robert Baden–Powell, at the World’s Fair in Queens, New York, in 1939.

TAO earned lifesaving awards in 1964 for rescuing two fellow bus crash victims from drowning in the Harlem River; they were the only three survivors. A Scoutmaster in New York in the 1960s and 80s, TAO remains an active Scouter and is the proud patriarch of four generations of active Aquia District BSA Scouts and Scouters who joined him on the field: great-grandsons Stellan and Ronin and their parents, Ben and Heather, from Pack 242 and TAO’s son, Mike, a retired Marine and Aquia Scouter, who threw out the first pitch in TAO’s honor.

To join BSA, visit beascout.org to find a unit near you.

For more information on Scouting in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Aquia District Executive Kristy Freeman at kristy.freeman@scouting.org or 540/287-3866.