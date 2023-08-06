TAU RHO VOLUNTEERS MEET FOR HIGHWAY CLEAN UP

Members of Tau Rho Chapter Third District of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. recently met to perform their quarterly Adopt-A-Highway clean up. Over the past few years, the chapter has cooperated with the city of Fredericksburg to help collect litter on local highways. The chapter was assigned 2403 Airport Ave.

Tau Rho highway cleanup chairman Brother Michael Pullum and his committee organized the event, and 20 members volunteered to come out and support this important initiative. The brothers of Tau Rho collected 10 bags of trash and debris.

The Virginia Department of Transportation established the Adopt-a-Highway program in 1988, and each year, nearly 18,000 volunteers collect more than 25,000 bags of waste along Virginia’s highways. Research has shown that Adopt-a-Highway roadsides are less littered than those maintained by road crews and lead to life-long environmental awareness. The chapter will continue to uplift and support this important community initiative and strive to have a lasting and positive impact on our community.