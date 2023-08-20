While this may look like a fun day kayaking with friends, these educators represent three different counties — Gloucester, Mathews and Middlesex — who participated in Dragon Run Environmental Academy Mentorship, a three-day professional in-service program. DREAM was sponsored by the Friends of the Dragon Run and made possible in part through a generous grant from Dominion Energy.

The teachers, Stephanie Sowers, Stephanie Bowen, Jennifer Patterson, Natalie Fleet, Natalie Smith and Judy Green, explored the Dragon Run watershed in kayaks, on foot along hiking trails and conducted water quality experiments. Instructors for DREAM included Friends of Dragon Run volunteers. Instruction was based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience program. The teachers will share information about what they learned with their seventh-grade students during the 2023–24 school year. The Friends of Dragon Run will continue to be a mentorship resource for the teachers for pursuing MWEE-based programs.

Friends of Dragon Run is a 501©(3) corporation. Its mission is to protect, preserve and encourage the wise use of the Dragon Run watershed. It fulfills its mission through education, stewardship and citizen science. For more information about Dragon Run and to join its activities, visit dragonrun.org.