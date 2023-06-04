The Carmel School celebrated the end of the 2022–23 school year as the graduating class of nine seniors earned acceptances to further their studies at four-year colleges or universities. “It is my honor to lead this school, and each and everyday I have the joy of watching our students thrive. Today, as we send these students off to college we do so knowing they are in good hands and that each student has developed a strong foundation that will serve them well through their college years and most importantly in life,” said Matt Johns, Head of School. Graduates and the schools they will attend include: Aaron Brown, Virginia Wesleyan University; Christian Brown, Virginia Union University; Stacy Byrd, deciding between Eastern Mennonite University and Alleghany College of Maryland; Le’Khi Eddins, St. Mary’s College of Maryland; Dwight Isler, Community College of Baltimore and Notre Dame College of Maryland; Reuben Mceachern, Marymount University; Katienne Morris, Longwood University; Ronan Self, Hampden–Sydney College; and Dakota Simms, Virginia Commonwealth University.