The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region recently awarded more than $162,000 in scholarship funds to 41 graduating seniors and 14 college students from around the region.

Thanks to the generosity of local philanthropists who entrust their scholarship funds to The Community Foundation, each year renewed resources are available to support our community’s students. Today, the foundation manages 47 scholarship funds on behalf of generous individuals and families who want to strengthen the Rappahannock River region.

The Community Foundation is thankful for all the volunteers and donors who make this program possible. In order to ensure each scholarship is awarded to the most suitable candidate, the foundation convenes a panel of volunteer reviewers to evaluate scholarship applications based on criteria that match the donors’ intentions for the funds.

Katrina Ahmad Zaki, James Monroe High School, The George A. and Lucy Mae Scott Scholarship.

Abigail Arvan, Chancellor High School, The Christine and Will Dickinson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Christopher Ashley, Spotsylvania High School 2022, The Martha S. Daltan Educational Scholarship.

Abigail Atkinson, Spotsylvania High School 2020, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship renewal.

Dhruv Bejugam, Riverbend High School, The DuVal and Anne Dickinson Memorial Scholarship and The Mary B. and Perry A. Thompson Scholarship.

Isabel Blackburn, Chancellor High School, The Lee Wingate Pappandreou Drama Award.

Grace Carryer, Riverbend High School, The Seay Family Scholarship.

Stephanie Castro, Spotsylvania High School 2022, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship renewal.

Samantha Cupka, King George High School, The Baron P. Deuce Braswell II Memorial Scholarship.

Aaliyah Cutlip, Spotsylvania High School 2020, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship renewal.

Justin Dominguez, James Monroe High School, The Kenneth T. Whitescarver III Memorial Scholarship.

Leah Doty, Colonial Forge High School, The Linda and Billy Beale Scholarship.

Vyizigiro Estelle, North Stafford High School, The Community Scholarship Fund.

Nila Fatahiyar, Stafford Senior High School 2022, The Como Farm Scholarship Fund renewal.

Virginia Finch, Spotsylvania High School 2021, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship renewal.

Max Freitag, King George High School 2022, The King George High School Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship.

Jordan Fulayter, Massaponax High School, The Baron P. Deuce Braswell II Memorial Scholarship and The Peter D. Johnson Memorial.

Kaedyn Gabriel, Colonial Forge High School, The Steven Snyder Memorial Scholarship for Colonial Forge.

Madelynn Gray, Spotsylvania High School, The Chris Ross Memorial Scholarship, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship and The Mary B. and Perry A. Thompson Scholarship.

Andrew Green, King George High School, The Douglas T. and Helen L. Gray Scholarship and The Ira and Gladys West Scholarship.

Madison Greiber, King George High School, The King George High School Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship.

Aaliyah Harris, Spotsylvania High School, The Mary B. and Perry A. Thompson Scholarship.

Ava Hecker, Colonial Forge High School, The John C. Neal Scholarship.

Trevor Holiday, Spotsylvania High School, The Betty Booker Lontz Scholarship.

Jestinus Jackson III, Spotsylvania High School 2021, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship renewal.

DaNiya Johnson, James Monroe High School, The Crittenden R. Sullivan Jr. Memorial Scholarship, The Martha S. Daltan Educational Scholarship, The Mary B. and Perry A. Thompson Scholarship, The Rev. Douglas T. Pinkard Memorial Scholarship and The Seay Family Scholarship.

Marcel Jones, Spotsylvania High School, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship, The Seay Family Scholarship and The Sofia Silva Scholarship.

Abdulai Kargbo, Brooke Point High School, The Brandon Thomas Lawn Memorial Scholarship.

Vicna Kawa, Mountain View High School, The Community Scholarship Fund and The George D. Taylor Scholarship.

Josie Lewis, King George High School 2022, The Clay and Elsie Williams Rural Conservation Scholarship.

Terence Maguire, North Stafford High School, The Steven Snyder Memorial Scholarship for North Stafford.

Kayleigh Nelson, Spotsylvania High School, The Chris Ross Memorial Scholarship.

Trish Ngo, North Stafford High School, The Craig “Cujo, Jr.” Bennett Scholarship, The George D. Taylor Scholarship, The Mary Carter Frackelton Scholarship and The ShackLax Memorial Scholarship.

Mason Nicoletti, King George High School, The Robert H. Bradley Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Kennedy Oti, Stafford Senior High School, The Community Scholarship Fund, The Mary B. and Perry A. Thompson Scholarship, The William and Susanna Botts Scholarship for Immigrants and The George D. Taylor Scholarship.

Grace Park, Colonial Forge High School 2022, The William and Susanna Botts Scholarship for Immigrants.

Selah Porter, North Stafford High School, The Betty Booker Lontz Scholarship.

Chloe Prunczik, King George High School 2021. The King George High School Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship.

Alina Puentes, King George High School, The Mary E. Berger Scholarship.

Hailey Pullen, Spotsylvania High School 2021, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship renewal.

Ayyan Qureshi, North Stafford High School, The George D. Taylor Scholarship.

Sara Rigual, James Monroe High School, The Bill Lontz Science Scholarship.

Caleb Sabo, King George High School, The Douglas T. and Helen L. Gray Scholarship and The Molly Gill Memorial Scholarship.

Jana Shepard, James Monroe High School, The Betty Merrill Scholarship for Excellence in Latin.

Christopher Stinson, King George High School 2020, The Richard C. Hayden Family Scholarship Fund.

Noah Stretton, Courtland High School, The Brian Conner Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Annie Thompson, Courtland High School, The Seay Family Scholarship.

Romel Turner Jr., James Monroe High School, The Paul E. Neri Memorial Scholarship.

Katherine Wang, Stafford Senior High School, The Mary Carter Frackelton Scholarship.

Ava Wangness, Spotsylvania High School 2022, The Ian D. and Jalen G. Brown Legacy Scholarship renewal.

Kendal White, King George High School, The Horace A. Revercomb Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Jacob Wigglesworth, James Monroe High School, The Como Farm Scholarship Fund.

Gabriel Wooten, North Stafford High School, The Baron P. Deuce Braswell II Memorial Scholarship and The Community Scholarship Fund.

Liberty Young, Massaponax High School, The Baron P. Deuce Braswell II Memorial Scholarship.

Owen Zinn, Stafford Senior High School, The Kay Orr Memorial Scholarship.

To learn more about this year’s winners, join the review committee or start a fund, contact Ashley McNeil at ashley.mcneil@cfrrr.org or visit cfrrr.org.