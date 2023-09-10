The Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation has awarded $78,442 to seven regional nonprofits. This funding supports organizations that are working to promote recreation opportunities in the community, benefit our region’s youth and advance local historic and cultural preservation.

Dahlgren Heritage Foundation received $10,000 for its Museum Without Walls – Dahlgren Heritage Museum Expansion into the Virtual World. Funds will support digitizing the museum’s collection utilizing interns.

Northern Virginia Conservation Trust received $9,750 to complete its Crow’s Nest Campaign. Funds support a campaign focusing on 40 privately owned 2-acre undeveloped parcels of land that surround the western side of Crow’s Nest.

Caroline County Cemetery Group, under the auspices of St. Mary of the Annunciation, received $15,000 for the Oliver Cemetery Project: Preservation & Restoration of an Historic Cemetery in Caroline County. Restoration and preservation of the site is necessary to advance local cultural history and honor the memory of the many who lived, worked and died in Caroline County throughout the ages.

Washington Heritage Museums received $13,000 for critical masonry repairs to historic kitchen at the Mary Washington House.

Friends of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail received $7,500 for paving the Comorn Road parking area entrance apron and ramp to allow for increased user traffic.

Rappahannock Area Office on Youth received $12,700 to expand and complete its existing sports complex at its residential group home, Chaplin Youth Center, which serves male and female youth ages 12–17. The Center provides 24-hour supervision in a safe and structured environment, where residents are supported and encouraged to develop healthy, responsible behaviors, to return home and be successful in the community.

FailSafe-ERA received $10,492 to support its Preventing Generations of Incarceration program. PGI consists of 2-hour facilitated psychoeducational sessions based on cognitive behavioral therapeutic techniques over an 8-month period to improve outcomes for children and youth impacted by incarceration. This program also includes art therapy and culminates in a youth retreat.

The foundation is thankful for the participation of the Donor Services Committee and Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund Advisers in reviewing and selecting these programs for funding. They conduct an in-depth review of each application, participate in site visits and conduct interviews with grant candidates as part of the final selection process.

To learn more about Community Foundation grant programs, contact Casey Hu, Director of Donor Services, at Casey.Hu@cfrrr.org or visit cfrrr.org.