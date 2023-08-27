Four local leaders have joined The Community Foundation Board of Governors for fiscal year 2024: retired social worker Gayle Hock, Brooke Miller of Brooke Miller Real Estate, Steve Norair of Hazel Land Companies Inc., and Reggie Samuel of Leumus Group.

The foundation is grateful for the unwavering commitment and support of board members Marion “Nicky” Seay and Samer Shalaby, whose terms ended in June.

“I appreciate the interest and dedication that Samer gave to the Donor Services Committee over the past years. This is what we do at our core—committee members are unsung heroes of our work,” reflected Casey Hu, director of donor services.

“Nicky’s dedication to The Community Foundation has done exactly what he promised…our brand is recognized at a glance, and it has only enhanced the standing of the foundation as a trusted organization,” said Teri McNally, executive director.

In addition, the board of governors elected a new executive committee including Paul Giambra to serve as the foundation board president, Sharon Schmidt is president-elect, Amy McCullough takes over duties as secretary, Andrew Grossnickle returns to his role as treasurer, and Stephanie Hanchey is the past president. All board changes took effect July 1.