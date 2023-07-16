Tree Fredericksburg’s fall native tree and shrub sale begins Monday. Both three- and one-gallon trees and shrubs are available. Three-gallon trees will sell for $12, and one-gallon shrubs and trees for $6.50. This special price is made possible by grants from Tree Fredericksburg, Friends of the Rappahannock and Trees Virginia. This sale is available to anyone residing in Virginia.

Trees available include Allegheny chinquapin, bald cypress, black cherry, blackgum, white dogwood, eastern red cedar, American elm, fringe tree, hackberry, American hornbeam, sweetbay magnolia, red maple, swamp white oak, white oak, scarlet oak, Shumard oak, paw paw, persimmon, river birch, white pine, Virginia pine, serviceberry, shagbark hickory, sourwood and sycamore.

Available shrubs include Annabelle hydrangea, arrowwood viburnum, highbush blueberry, buttonbush, red chokeberry, black chokeberry, cranberry viburnum, elderberry, fothergilla, inkberry, oakleaf hydrangea, red twig dogwood, silky dogwood, spicebush, strawberry bush, swamp rose, sweet pepperbush, Virginia sweetspire, wax myrtle and winterberry.

Tree stakes and moisture meters, an essential tool for every gardener, will be available for sale.

There is limited availability. The pickup date for orders is Sept. 23, from 8 to 11:45 a.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. All plants must be picked up by the buyer or their representative. There will be no deliveries. No orders will be held, and any plants not picked up will be forfeited. Trees are sold for personal use only. No commercial sales will be honored.

Also on Sept. 23, Plant & Play Day, a free event inside the stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature lectures, workshops, and sales of native perennials and grasses. Numerous outdoor play events for children will be provided by the City of Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Events Department.

For more information, visit treefredericksburg.org.