University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino praised the achievements of the ElderStudy organization during its 30th anniversary celebration. In his address, he emphasized the deep appreciation the university holds for its affiliation with the organization. He highlighted how ElderStudy not only caters to the educational needs of its members through lifelong learning but also fosters a strong sense of community while setting exemplary standards for current students to model fulfilling and productive lives.

The celebration, which saw an impressive turnout of more than 115 members, took place at the Jepson Executive Alumni Center. It served as a platform to honor the rich history of the organization, which traces its roots to its inception in 1993. Furthermore, it offered a valuable opportunity to reflect on the present accomplishments and chart the future aspirations of ElderStudy.

One of the standout moments of the event was an engaging slide show presented by member Joe Alfred, who shared the history of the organization and its remarkable growth and evolution.

Former past president Michelle Esbenshade served as emcee for the celebration, guiding the proceedings with expertise and charm. Attendees were treated to brunch and reminisced about the stimulating sessions they had enjoyed, many of which were thoughtfully presented by dedicated university faculty members.

ElderStudy, an all-volunteer organization, is committed to promoting lifelong learning. Local retirees are encouraged to consider becoming an active member of this inspiring community. For those interested in joining ElderStudy, enrollment is open and can be done conveniently by visiting the website at elderstudy.com. As a token of their commitment to learning, T-shirts featuring the motto “I’m still learning,” attributed to Michelangelo, were proudly displayed to indicate a dedication to lifelong education and personal growth.