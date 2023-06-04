A giant inflatable game was one of many matches set up on Jefferson Square for a uniquely UMW competition called Devil–Goat Day, a tradition that dates back to the 1920s. Devils, who graduate in odd years, and Goats, who graduate in even years, vie to collect the most points for participation and wins. The top-scoring team walks away with bragging rights … until the following year when Devil-Goat Day happens all over again. Hundreds of students battled it out in jousting and bull-riding-type contests, and matchups like Zap-A-Mole and the Toxic Twister, but the day’s ultimate challenge is the epic tug-of-war match between the two teams. Despite a broken rope that led to a tug-of-war tie, the Goats claimed the day this time around, ending a five-year winning streak by the Devils.