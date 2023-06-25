The Virginia Department of Education recently presented Stafford County Public Schools’ firefighting program with the Region III Secondary Business and Industry Partnership Award. As part of the VDOE’s Creating Excellence Awards, the program was recognized for its partnership with the local fire department and promotion of excellence in career and technical education.

“This award speaks volumes about our partnership with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department,” said Superintendent Thomas W. Taylor. “The county has clearly demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality, meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student no matter their chosen path for life after graduation, a core goal of our school system. The firefighting program clearly provides a link that supports, promotes and enhances Virginia’s workforce and economy.”

Stafford Schools partners with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department’s Training & Occupational Safety Division to offer a high school firefighting program. The innovative program provides interested students with training in a high-skill, high-wage, in-demand career that begins right after high school. During their junior and senior years, students complete Firefighter I and II courses at the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Training and Logistics Center. Certified Stafford County Fire and Rescue staff provide instruction, mentorship and hands-on instruction that supports recruits in meeting the academic, mental and physical demands required of the National Fire Protection Association.

As part of the work-based learning opportunity, student recruits are required to maintain an active membership with a volunteer fire station within the county. After successful completion of the two-year program, recruits earn Firefighter I, Firefighter II and HazMat certification.

“This type of program is not available through a traditional classroom setting. A collaborative partnership like this provides opportunities for students to experience this curriculum in a hands-on environment that enables them to apply content in a real-world setting,” said Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello. “We are so proud of our partnership with the school system and our ability to meet future workforce demand by hiring the recruits as they complete our program.”

Learn more about the firefighting program at staffordschools.net.