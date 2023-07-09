Richardson is the senior vice president and chief development officer of Mary Washington Healthcare. In that capacity, he is responsible for managing fundraising and assisting with grant-making efforts for community organizations, as well as managing the community benefit program and services, and legislative and community affairs. He oversees the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, the Stafford Hospital Foundation and Mary Washington Healthcare Community Programs. Prior to joining Mary Washington Healthcare in 1997, he served as assistant director of the U.S. General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C., worked on Wall Street in New York City, and worked with McKinsey & Company. He received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University, an MBA from Harvard Business School and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Saint Paul’s College. He has been a member of the VECF board since 2020.