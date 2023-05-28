Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Under a picturesque blue sky, the change of command parade was held on the Parade Ground at Virginia Military Institute

In front of a substantial crowd of family, friends, alumni, faculty and staff, the Corps marched out of barracks as the Regimental and pipe bands played a medley of U.S. military branch theme songs.

It was the last parade for Blake Smith ’23 as regimental commanding officer. Smith commissioned into the Marine Corps and was this year’s recipient of the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Cadet Award, presented to a 1st Class cadet who emulates and practices the qualities exemplified by MacArthur and has demonstrated the most soldierly performance, considering academics, athletics and leadership.

Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins ’85, superintendent, conducted the change of command ceremony, as Smith relinquished the VMI Regimental flag and company guidon to Wins, who in turn presented it to incoming RCO, Mark Shelton ’24, a computer science major from Stafford County, where he attended Mountain View High School.

As the 184th Regiment took command of the Corps of Cadets, the 183rd Regimental commanders were relieved of their duties and commanded to “Fall out!” to the cheers and applause of their fellow 1st Class graduating cadets, who were excused from marching in the parade, enjoying it seated in a place of honor.

As RCO, Shelton hopes to set an example, motivate his fellow cadets, and give them the best opportunities to be successful at VMI. “I am extremely honored to serve as the regimental commander in the 184th Regiment. The change of command parade is the first time the incoming commanders officially fulfill their duties leading the Corps, and assuming leadership is a moment I will always treasure,” he said.

During the 2022–23 academic year, Shelton served as 3rd Battalion sergeant major. The prior year, he served as Company F corporal.

Shelton was inspired to attend VMI because it offered him a unique challenge to attend the best military college in the country, get an excellent education, play NCAA football and pursue a commission in the U.S. Army. “I have always tried to push my limits to see what I am capable of, and VMI has not disappointed in providing me the opportunity to do just that,” he said.

Shelton plays football for VMI as a running back. He serves on the Cadet Superintendent Advisory Board, and is a member of the Promaji club and cyber clubs. He was this year’s recipient of several awards including the Maj. Gen. Stephen Sewell Jr. ’60 Award, given to a ROTC scholarship recipient in high standing with both the school and the Army ROTC department; the Charles H. Dayhuff Jr. ’31 First Captain Award, presented to the rising first captain in the Corps of Cadets; and the Marshall Citizen-Solder Award, awarded to the cadet whose career as a cadet has most closely paralleled that of Gen. George C. Marshall, Class of 1901. He is the son of retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Shelton and Patricia Tidwell–Shelton.