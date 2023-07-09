Cadets from the Wildcat Battalion were invited to attend the Modern Day Marine (MDM) Exposition & Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on June 28. The MDM Exposition brings together industry, DOD active duty, reserve, retired, civilian and veteran service members and their families, as well as law enforcement and invited international guests to discuss challenges facing the Marine Corps as it evolves to meet current and future missions. The cadets met retired Navy Cmdr. Becky Calder, the first female Top Gun pilot, and Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, the 18th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, who is pictured with the cadets on the back row, on the right.