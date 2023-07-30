Cadets from the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion attended a weeklong Leadership Course where they conducted physical training and reviewed their drill procedures in preparation for leading the upcoming New Cadet Orientation Training. They also had the opportunity to watch performances by the Silent Drill Platoon and U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps at the Sunset Parade that took place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Cadets also toured Weapons Training Battalion, Officer Candidates School, and the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
Wildcat Battalion cadets prepare to lead New Cadet Orientation Training
