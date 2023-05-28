The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg presented the 2022–23 Member of the Year award to Phyllis Flohr at its May meeting. This award is the highest honor bestowed on a WCF member. Flohr demonstrated and provided outstanding service, personal contributions and unselfish giving of her knowledge, time, talents and skills to the many WCF projects she was involved in and chaired, along with untold hours of community service she willingly provided for the benefit of the greater Fredericksburg community. Her dedication and commitment to the values and goals of the WCF are acknowledged and appreciated with the presentation of this prestigious award.