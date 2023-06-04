The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg recognized seven members for their years of membership and service to the WCF at its May meeting. Five-year pins were presented to Barbara Atkins, Carolyn Ledbetter and Betty Shanklin. Sharon Adinolfi received her 10-year pin, and Phyllis Flohr received her 15-year pin. A 25-year pin was presented to Barbara Barrett. The club marked Lucille Kimman’s 25 years of service, but Kimman was unable to attend the award ceremony. These seven members represent a combined total of 90 years of volunteer community service. Barbara Atkins, Carolyn Ledbetter, Betty Shanklin, Sharon Adinolfi, Phyllis Flohr and Barbara Barrett are pictured left to right.