The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg recognized seven members for their years of membership and service to the WCF at its May meeting. Five-year pins were presented to Barbara Atkins, Carolyn Ledbetter and Betty Shanklin. Sharon Adinolfi received her 10-year pin, and Phyllis Flohr received her 15-year pin. A 25-year pin was presented to Barbara Barrett. The club marked Lucille Kimman’s 25 years of service, but Kimman was unable to attend the award ceremony. These seven members represent a combined total of 90 years of volunteer community service. Barbara Atkins, Carolyn Ledbetter, Betty Shanklin, Sharon Adinolfi, Phyllis Flohr and Barbara Barrett are pictured left to right.
Woman's Club of Fredericksburg recognizes members for years of service
- PROVIDED
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
On May 14, the 183rd Regiment handed over leadership of the Corps of Cadets to the 184th Regiment for the 2023–24 academic year.
During the ceremony, division-wide recipients were announced from 112 finalists across all schools and departments in the school division.
A roundup of Fredericksburg-area community meetings and events.
The Falls of the Rappahannock Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently marked the grave of Revolutionary …
Bob Jones University