Florence Spinneweber, a resident at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation, recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. Friends, family and staff gathered for the special occasion. Spinneweber, a WWII veteran, served her country during one of the most tumultuous periods in modern history, experiencing firsthand the sacrifices and hardships that come with war. Now, more than 75 years later, she is still going strong and serves as an inspiration to all those around her. Her life is a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit and a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who came before us.