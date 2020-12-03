5 year old accidentally brings gun to school, adult facing charges

Charges are pending against an adult after a 5-year-old boy showed up at school with a loaded firearm Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School in North Stafford. School had just started for the day when a teacher told her students to retrieve items from their backpacks.

It was then discovered that a child had the firearm in a backpack. The weapon was quickly confiscated by staff and police were contacted.

Police said an investigation showed that the child had inadvertently grabbed an adult's backpack instead of his own while being dropped off at school. It was unclear Thursday night what charge or charges the gun owner would be facing.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said everyone involved in the incident was cooperative with police. She said police are grateful the mixup did not result in more serious consequences.

