Arrest made in death of Spotsylvania 4-year-old

The mother of a 4-year-old Spotsylvania County boy who died in May with a large amount of THC in his system was arrested Wednesday evening.

Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, is charged with felony murder and felony child neglect. She was indicted by a Spotsylvania grand jury earlier this week and was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail following her arrest.

Court records show that the child was being cared for by Clements in the 5400 block of Jamie Court on May 6 when he suffered a medical emergency. The child was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, then transferred to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond. He was taken off life support on May 8.

A few days later, Dr. Robin Foster informed Detective K. Herzig that toxicology results showed "an extremely high level" of THC in the boy's system. THC is the primary compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation.

Herzig wrote in court records that the doctor reported that the child's death could have been prevented had he received medical attention shortly after ingesting the large quantity of THC gummies. The mother told police that there was only one CBD gummy when the boy accessed the jar. Herzig wrote that the mother claimed that she took it from him and finished it herself.

She told police she called Poison Control to report that the boy had eaten part of a gummy and was told the child would be fine. Police later seized the empty jar and learned that it contained THC gummies, not CBD gummies, Herzig wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant.

The ensuing investigation headed by Herzig culminated in Clements' arrest Wednesday.