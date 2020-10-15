Assault charge dropped against man serving time in Spotsy hostage case

A man who is serving 25 years in prison for holding a woman and their two children hostage in Spotsylvania County for more than a year got some better legal news Thursday in Stafford.

Kariem Moore, 46, was acquitted in Stafford Circuit Court of a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer. The charge stems from a June 20, 2019, altercation Moore had with a correctional officer in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Philip Chichester, the wheelchair-bound Moore pulled Sgt. A. Stoy by the arm as he was leaving the shower area. Chichester said that Moore had previously threatened the officer, who was not injured.

Defense attorney Christopher Reyes argued that the correctional officers’ version of the incident “did not make sense” and asked the jury not to accept it just because they are in law enforcement.

During his testimony, a combative Moore argued with Chichester and accused jail officials of constantly mistreating him and others.

He complained that he is already in jail for “something I didn’t do” and said he was being falsely accused again.