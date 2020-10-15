Assault charge dropped against man serving time in Spotsy hostage case

A man who is serving 25 years in prison for holding a woman and their two children hostage in Spotsylvania County for more than a year got some better legal news Thursday in Stafford.
Kariem Moore, 46, was acquitted in Stafford Circuit Court of a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer. The charge stems from a June 20, 2019, altercation Moore had with a correctional officer in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Philip Chichester, the wheelchair-bound Moore pulled Sgt. A. Stoy by the arm as he was leaving the shower area. Chichester said that Moore had previously threatened the officer, who was not injured.
Defense attorney Christopher Reyes argued that the correctional officers’ version of the incident “did not make sense” and asked the jury not to accept it just because they are in law enforcement.
During his testimony, a combative Moore argued with Chichester and accused jail officials of constantly mistreating him and others.
He complained that he is already in jail for “something I didn’t do” and said he was being falsely accused again.
“Why are you going to start a fight when you got no legs and one arm?” Moore said. Moore has both legs and arms, but claims they don’t work properly.
Moore was arrested in Spotsylvania on July 29, 2017, after deputies went to a home in the 3600 block of Mine Road to conduct a welfare check. Out-of-state relatives of the woman reported that they hadn’t heard from her in a long time.
The woman and the children bolted to the nearest police cruiser and told a chilling story that included abuse and being locked in their room for weeks or months at time.
Moore was sentenced in 2019 to 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended after pleading guilty to serious felony charges. He later unsuccessfully tried to withdraw his plea, saying he hadn’t understood what he was doing.
He continued to insist Thursday that he didn’t commit the Spotsylvania crimes.
The jury trial was the second in Stafford since March. Stafford is the only local jurisdiction currently allowed to hold jury trials as part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!