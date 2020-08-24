Attorney says man charged in Fredericksburg shooting was defending himself

A defense attorney's claim that his client was acting in self-defense when he fired multiple shots into a young Fredericksburg man did not sway a judge Monday.
Judge Gordon Willis denied a bond request from 18-year-old Ricardo Torres following a hearing in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Torres is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two firearms offenses in connection with the July 11 shooting of 21-year-old Terrence Garner at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue in the city.
Defense attorney Eugene Frost said he will present a self-defense claim when the case comes to trial. Meanwhile, he said Torres deserves a bond for reasons including having no prior record and deep ties to the area.
"This is a good kid in an unfortunate situation," Frost said.
Prosecutor Kevin Gross described a scene that sounded far from self-defense. He said the evidence, which includes multiple videos taken by witnesses at the scene, shows that Garner took off running shortly after Torres pulled up near the victim's home that day.
Gross said Torres chased Garner and shot him multiple times, including in the buttocks, groin and toe. He then pistol-whipped the victim after catching up to him, Gross said.
Gross said the reason for the dispute isn't clear, but it involved a woman and a gun Garner had taken from Torres or one of his associates.
"This was a very personal attack," Gross said. "It's clear that [Torres] wanted to kill him."
And although Torres returned to the area voluntarily after going to New York following the incident, Gross argued that he would be a flight risk if given bond.
Willis wasted no time in denying the bond request and Torres returned to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 29 in Fredericksburg General District Court.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
