Authorities searching for suspect in Spotsylvania shooting

Spotsylvania authorities on Tuesday were looking for a man who is accused of shooting and critically injuring a county resident.
Shaunel Dejuan Ball, 34, of Farnham, is charged in Spotsylvania with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.
According to Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo, deputies went to the 7000 block of Alpha Court in Salem Fields subdivision about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and immediately went into surgery, Skebo said.
Detectives spent the night collecting evidence and following up on leads before identifying Ball as the suspect. Skebo said the reason for the shooting remains unclear.
Skebo said Ball is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/582-7115 or 800/928-5822.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
