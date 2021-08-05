Body found in car parked at Walmart in Dahlgren

King George detectives Thursday night were trying to figure out how a Maryland man ended up dead at a county shopping center.

Sheriff’s 1st Lt. Kecia Wharton said police received a 911 call from someone reporting a deceased person in a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot in Dahlgren. The man was found in the backseat of the vehicle.

Sources said it appeared that the victim had been dead for some time. Police have not said how long the vehicle had been in the area.

Police have confirmed that the victim is a Charles County, Md., resident. It was not clear Thursday night if the man, who police declined to name, had been reported missing.

Asked if the man appeared to be the victim of foul play, Wharton said, “At this time, detectives are not ruling anything out. The investigation is in its early stages.”

