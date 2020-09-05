Body found on Rappahannock near King George

A body was found on the Rappahannock River on Saturday afternoon at Muddy Creek, near the King George County line, according to officials.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the report for assistance came in at 1:49 p.m. Kimmitz said the body is being recovered by the Stafford County Sheriffs’ dive team and will be transported to the medical examiner.

Kimmitz had no further details on the incident at 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The incident is under investigation.

Since 1985, more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock, officials say. The river claimed the life of a Spotsylvania County man just days ago.

On Tuesday, search teams recovered the body of 40-year-old Brandon Childs, who went missing while kayaking Sunday near the Fredericksburg City Dock. Officials determined Childs was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of his recovery and a PFD was not found in his recovered kayak.

After months of coronavirus-related restrictions and closures, the Rappahannock has been a popular destination this summer.

“It’s been a crazy year,” said Bill Micks, co-owner of Virginia Outdoor Center in Fredericksburg. “This river has been extremely crowded.”