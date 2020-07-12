A 51-year-old man apparently drowned during an incident Sunday afternoon on Lake Anna, police said.

Louisa Sheriff’s Det. Chuck Love said the man had been swimming around the islands off Duerson Point when witnesses lost sight of him. A massive search started about 2:30 p.m. and lasted several hours. Multiple agencies assisted in the search.

Love said the name of the victim was not released last night pending notification of next-of-kin.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

