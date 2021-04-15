Bond granted for man accused of shooting at vehicle

A man accused of firing 16 shots at another motorist earlier this month in Spotsylvania County was granted a bond Thursday, but won't be getting out of jail just yet.

Devin Thomas Chewning, 20, of Spotsylvania, is charged with two felony counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place, brandishing a firearm and shooting within 1,000 feet of a school.

Chewning was granted a bond following a hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court, but prosecutor John Ackerman appealed the decision to circuit court. Chewning will remain in the Rappahannock Regional Jail at least until another hearing is held next week.

According to police and court records, Spotsylvania dispatchers received a 911 call at 1:12 a.m. on April 4 from a man who claimed he was being followed and shot at while traveling west on State Route 3 near Five Mile Road in Spotsylvania. The victim identified Chewning as the shooter.

Court records show that the incident began earlier that morning in front of a resident in the 11800 block of Kennedy Lane in Spotsylvania. The victim and a friend were in front of the home when a man the victim identified as his father-in-law passed by in a Toyota 4-Runner. He said the Toyota was closely followed by the Honda driven by Chewning.