Car stolen in Stafford involved in high-speed chase in Smyth County

A man accused of stealing a car from a dealership in North Stafford this week was apprehended Wednesday in Smyth County following a pursuit in which speeds reached 140 mph, police said.

According to Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney, Deputy R.W. Gill went to CarNoVa at 3899 Jefferson Davis Highway on Tuesday morning for a report of a stolen car. A man had taken a 2012 Dodge Charger for a test drive, hadn't returned after more than an hour and was not answering the phone number he'd provided.

The identification left by the suspect turned out to be fraudulent. The stolen vehicle was entered into a national database.

Early on Wednesday, a deputy in Smyth County clocked the Charger heading south on Interstate 81 at 103 mph. The pursuit that ensued went on for 24 miles during which the Charger reached 140 mph. The suspects ran over two sets of spike strips during the pursuit, the Smyth County Sheriff's Office reported.

Auvonne Z. Jones, 24, of Memphis, Tenn., was charged in Smyth County with felony eluding, reckless driving and possession of stolen property. He was placed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

No one was injured in the pursuit. Charges are pending in Stafford.

