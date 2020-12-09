City Council votes to give police officers $3,500 raises

Kelly said fallout from earlier this year is likely a factor in the defections, but added it’s not a problem unique to Fredericksburg.

“I think the current environment in the country as it relates to law enforcement is making it much more difficult for us to maintain and hire qualified personnel,” Kelly said.

Councilman and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. said pay is also a factor. Frye said many officers use Fredericksburg as a “stepping stone” before moving on to better pay at a surrounding jurisdiction or in Northern Virginia.

Frye said he’s saddened to see the city use resources to train new officers only to have to quickly replace them.

“We end up losing all the investment that we put into this officer and then we turn around and do it all over again,” Frye said. “Whatever we need to do to keep our guys here that have proven they want to be here then we need to do it.”

In other business Tuesday, City Council announced it will vote on granting Brompton Community School a special use permit at its Jan. 12 meeting. The school, which is owned by city resident Amber Dawson, has applied to use the historic Braehead Manor for operations. Dawson said the school plans to open as soon as approval is granted.

The city also voted unanimously to support a resolution to continue designating the Lower Rappahannock River as a Scenic River. This designation encourages protection and preservation of the river and declares the river’s scenic values to be beneficial to water resource policy. It also means any construction of a dam must be approved by the General Assembly, but it does not give the state control of land use.

