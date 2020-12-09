City Council votes to give police officers $3,500 raises

Since late spring, a group of Fredericksburg protesters have requested the city “defund the police,” or redirect resources to crime prevention rather than law enforcement.
City Council has taken the opposite approach.
Members voted unanimously Tuesday night to amend the budget to provide additional resources to law enforcement and court security personnel.
The amendment provides all sworn law enforcement, communications and sheriff personnel a $3,500 increase in annual salary.
The starting pay for a new officer will go from $46,518 to $50,018.
City Manager Tim Baroody has also been directed to include a proposal in next year’s recommended budget to increase the allowances for post-retirement health insurance benefits for public safety personnel.
The raise will take effect Feb. 6.
The entire proposal will cost the city $434,638 annually, including benefits and retirement costs.
“Everybody in the community has told us over the recent months we need to have a highly professional, well-trained police department,” Councilman Matt Kelly said. “You’re not going to get that unless you have the people that receive the compensation for, frankly, a job that is very, very difficult to do.”
The city has seen an unusually high number of departures from its police department this year.
A total of 13 officers left the department for various reasons from 2017–19, including three last year.
This year, there have been 17 departures and there are 12 vacancies.
“To be down 17 is something that in my career we’ve never, ever faced before,” Kelly said.
The police department attributes the turnover to a “variety of reasons,” according to a document provided to City Council, and officials believe “aggressive action is needed to maintain police coverage.”
Kelly said one of the reasons is the climate officers find themselves in since George Floyd died during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers in late May. Floyd’s death sparked protests throughout the nation, including many in Fredericksburg.
A June 1 incident in which city officers used tear gas on protesters spurred further demonstrations. Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw apologized to protesters and changes were made to the city’s use of force policy.
A police department internal review found the use of force justified in August. An independent review of incidents involving protesters from May 31–June 2 is being conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum and is expected next month.
Kelly said fallout from earlier this year is likely a factor in the defections, but added it’s not a problem unique to Fredericksburg.
“I think the current environment in the country as it relates to law enforcement is making it much more difficult for us to maintain and hire qualified personnel,” Kelly said.
Councilman and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. said pay is also a factor. Frye said many officers use Fredericksburg as a “stepping stone” before moving on to better pay at a surrounding jurisdiction or in Northern Virginia.
Frye said he’s saddened to see the city use resources to train new officers only to have to quickly replace them.
“We end up losing all the investment that we put into this officer and then we turn around and do it all over again,” Frye said. “Whatever we need to do to keep our guys here that have proven they want to be here then we need to do it.”
In other business Tuesday, City Council announced it will vote on granting Brompton Community School a special use permit at its Jan. 12 meeting. The school, which is owned by city resident Amber Dawson, has applied to use the historic Braehead Manor for operations. Dawson said the school plans to open as soon as approval is granted.
The city also voted unanimously to support a resolution to continue designating the Lower Rappahannock River as a Scenic River. This designation encourages protection and preservation of the river and declares the river’s scenic values to be beneficial to water resource policy. It also means any construction of a dam must be approved by the General Assembly, but it does not give the state control of land use.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
