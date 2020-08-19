City man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania

A man who left the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian last year in Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony hit and run.

Christopher Anthony Dickerson, 33, of Fredericksburg, entered the plea in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where he is scheduled to be sentenced in November. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Deven P. Morgan, 41, of Fredericksburg, was attempting to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road late Oct. 26 in the Four Mile Fork area when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle that kept going.

Dickerson became a suspect after police received a call from a body shop regarding a suspicious tow. The vehicle had extensive damage to the windshield and driver's front panel and hair consistent with Morgan's was recovered from the wreckage.

The tow truck driver was told that the driver hit a deer on Brock Road and that the vehicle had also been hit by a rock, Spotsylvania Detective Earle Swift wrote in court papers.

Swift also talked to a passenger in the vehicle, who told him that he recalled Dickerson's vehicle striking something that night but did not know what he'd hit.