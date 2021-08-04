City police narrow search for shooting suspect

Fredericksburg police are searching for a man suspected of firing multiple shots at another man late Tuesday morning in the city.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police have an idea who the suspect is, but weren't ready to release his name Wednesday evening.

According to Morris, the incident took place about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a man and woman walking near the bus stop having a verbal altercation.

The man then turned his ire toward a man who was standing in front of Manshu Check and Cash. The dispute escalated and the suspect fired multiple shots in the direction of the other man.

Morris said the man who was targeted was familiar with the suspect, but did not have a close relationship to the shooter or the woman.

Once the shooting started, the victim ran inside the store for shelter. One bullet went through the store window, but no one was injured.

Morris said detectives do not think there is any danger to the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by texting "FPDtip" plus the tip to 847-411.

