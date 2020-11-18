City police searching store video for shooting suspects

Fredericksburg police seized store video footage in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects in a homicide earlier this month in the city, court records show.

Mark Anthony Johnson Jr., 35, of Maryland, was shot multiple times early Nov. 6 outside 131 Hickok Circle. He was pronounced dead later that morning at an area hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from Manshue Check & Cash at 3335 Fall Hill Avenue in hopes of identifying the culprits, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Police wrote that they have information that the culprits walked past or into the store prior to the slaying that morning. Police believe multiple people were involved in the incident.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.