 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City police searching store video for shooting suspects
1 comment
top story

City police searching store video for shooting suspects

{{featured_button_text}}
Fredericksburg police logo updated (copy)

Fredericksburg police seized store video footage in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects in a homicide earlier this month in the city, court records show.

Mark Anthony Johnson Jr., 35, of Maryland, was shot multiple times early Nov. 6 outside 131 Hickok Circle. He was pronounced dead later that morning at an area hospital.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from Manshue Check & Cash at 3335 Fall Hill Avenue in hopes of identifying the culprits, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Police wrote that they have information that the culprits walked past or into the store prior to the slaying that morning. Police believe multiple people were involved in the incident.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

1 comment

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert