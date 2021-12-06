Convicted con man gets more prison time in Spotsylvania

A man convicted of conning people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a number of years was ordered Monday to serve an additional five years in prison for violating his probation in Spotsylvania County.
Vincent Joseph Decicco, 60, received the extra time in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald filed probation violation charges against him after learning that Decicco had inherited a large sum of money following the death of his mother and still failed to make court-ordered restitution payments.
Decicco’s Spotsylvania problems date back to 2013, when he began bilking a county resident out of $389,000 as part of a deal in which his business, NOVA Restorations, was supposed to fix up several old cars before selling them and giving the victim 75 percent of the profits.
In that case, court records state, Decicco kept talking the victim into putting more money into the projects, but the investor never got anything in return. Prosecutors at the time claimed that the cars often ended up in worse shape than when Decicco received them.
New charges were filed against Decicco a few years later after 11 more people reported that he had ripped them off in similar fashion. In May of 2017, he was convicted of five counts of embezzlement and violating probation. Some of the new offenses occurred after his initial Spotsylvania conviction; Decicco was ordered to pay more than $100,000 in additional restitution to those victims.
Decicco, who has also been convicted of theft-related charges in Caroline County and elsewhere dating back to the 1990s, was already serving that sentence when Spotsylvania prosecutors learned about the inheritance and charged him again.
Attorney Matthew Finley represented Decicco.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404